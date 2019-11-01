EDC Blockchain (EDC) Price Reaches $0.0082 on Top Exchanges

EDC Blockchain (CURRENCY:EDC) traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on November 1st. During the last week, EDC Blockchain has traded 6.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. EDC Blockchain has a total market cap of $21.87 million and approximately $517,871.00 worth of EDC Blockchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One EDC Blockchain coin can now be bought for about $0.0082 or 0.00000089 BTC on popular exchanges including Bit-Z, DigiFinex, DDEX and P2PB2B.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.28 or 0.00035515 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.30 or 0.00068134 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001228 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.32 or 0.00089997 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0887 or 0.00000960 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $9,279.02 or 1.00352030 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001946 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0480 or 0.00000520 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About EDC Blockchain

EDC Blockchain (CRYPTO:EDC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 13th, 2016. EDC Blockchain’s total supply is 5,330,754,415 coins and its circulating supply is 2,670,646,025 coins. EDC Blockchain’s official Twitter account is @EDinarWorldwide . The official website for EDC Blockchain is edinarcoin.com

EDC Blockchain Coin Trading

EDC Blockchain can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DigiFinex, Bit-Z, P2PB2B, DDEX and LocalTrade. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EDC Blockchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EDC Blockchain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EDC Blockchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

