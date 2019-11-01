Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Shares Acquired by Augustine Asset Management Inc.

Augustine Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 19,013 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Ecolab comprises approximately 2.5% of Augustine Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Augustine Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $3,765,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ECL. First Financial Bank Trust Division grew its holdings in Ecolab by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 37,495 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,403,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates grew its holdings in Ecolab by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 2,005 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank grew its holdings in Ecolab by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Swedbank now owns 1,064,974 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $210,269,000 after purchasing an additional 18,136 shares during the last quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A grew its holdings in Ecolab by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A now owns 26,435 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,219,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its holdings in Ecolab by 128.9% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 2,866 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 1,614 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.83% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Darrell R. Brown sold 2,280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.95, for a total value of $474,126.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,676,284.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Catelan Leanne purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.16 per share, with a total value of $58,000.00. 1.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on ECL. Credit Suisse Group set a $181.00 price target on shares of Ecolab and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. ValuEngine cut shares of Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $208.00 to $201.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $180.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $202.00 to $198.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ecolab presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $197.54.

Shares of ECL opened at $192.07 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $194.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $194.09. Ecolab Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $135.77 and a fifty-two week high of $209.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.09 billion, a PE ratio of 36.58, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.71. Ecolab had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 20.08%. The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.53 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.9 EPS for the current year.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional, Global Energy, and Other segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, primary metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, pharmaceutical, and commercial laundry.

