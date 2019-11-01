Eco-Stim Energy Solutions (OTCMKTS:ESES) Trading Down 41.1%

Eco-Stim Energy Solutions Inc (OTCMKTS:ESES) dropped 41.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.01 and last traded at $0.01, approximately 414 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 17,148 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.02.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.01.

About Eco-Stim Energy Solutions (OTCMKTS:ESES)

Eco-Stim Energy Solutions, Inc provides oilfield services in the United States and Argentina. The company offers pressure pumping, coiled tubing, and field management services to the upstream oil and gas industry. Its customers consist primarily of international oil and gas exploration and production companies, including national oil companies, local privately-held exploration and production companies, and other service companies.

