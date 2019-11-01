Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN) Shares Bought by Cerity Partners LLC

Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN) by 47.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,208 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,079 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $2,346,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Eaton by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,018 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after buying an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division lifted its stake in Eaton by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 55,373 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,611,000 after acquiring an additional 1,148 shares in the last quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Eaton by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 4,906 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $409,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Eaton by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 141,878 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,816,000 after acquiring an additional 13,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its stake in Eaton by 1,914.8% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 55,628 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,633,000 after acquiring an additional 52,867 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.40% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Joao V. Faria sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.89, for a total value of $86,890.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 52,841 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,591,354.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Ken D. Semelsberger sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.69, for a total value of $1,507,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 69,936 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,202,623.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 21,000 shares of company stock worth $1,832,160. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on Eaton from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Vertical Group lowered Eaton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Eaton from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Vertical Research lowered Eaton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Eaton from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Eaton currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.93.

ETN stock opened at $87.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.43. The business’s 50-day moving average is $83.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.06. Eaton Co. PLC has a 1 year low of $64.46 and a 1 year high of $89.45.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.01. Eaton had a return on equity of 15.15% and a net margin of 11.06%. The company had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.43 EPS. Eaton’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Eaton Co. PLC will post 5.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be issued a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. Eaton’s payout ratio is currently 52.69%.

About Eaton

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, residential products, single phase power quality products, emergency lighting and fire detection products, wiring devices, structural support systems, and circuit protection and lighting products.

