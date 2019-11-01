Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN) is Moseley Investment Management Inc.’s 10th Largest Position

Moseley Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN) by 3.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 24,313 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 902 shares during the quarter. Eaton makes up approximately 2.1% of Moseley Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Moseley Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Eaton were worth $2,022,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new position in Eaton in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hexavest Inc. purchased a new position in Eaton in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Kings Point Capital Management purchased a new position in Eaton in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Eaton in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. purchased a new position in Eaton in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.40% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ETN. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Eaton from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Vertical Research lowered Eaton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $84.00 price objective on Eaton and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Oppenheimer upgraded Eaton from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Eaton from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.93.

NYSE:ETN traded up $1.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $88.16. 1,051,454 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,247,337. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business has a 50-day moving average of $83.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.06. Eaton Co. PLC has a twelve month low of $64.46 and a twelve month high of $89.45. The company has a market capitalization of $36.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.36, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.43.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.01. Eaton had a return on equity of 15.15% and a net margin of 11.06%. The company had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Eaton Co. PLC will post 5.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.69%.

In other Eaton news, insider Ken D. Semelsberger sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.69, for a total transaction of $1,507,730.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 69,936 shares in the company, valued at $6,202,623.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Joao V. Faria sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.89, for a total value of $86,890.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 52,841 shares in the company, valued at $4,591,354.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,000 shares of company stock worth $1,832,160 over the last 90 days. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Eaton Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, residential products, single phase power quality products, emergency lighting and fire detection products, wiring devices, structural support systems, and circuit protection and lighting products.

