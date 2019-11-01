Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN) saw a large drop in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200,000 shares, a drop of 15.5% from the September 15th total of 1,420,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 277,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.3 days. Currently, 3.8% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ EGBN opened at $45.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. Eagle Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $37.08 and a fifty-two week high of $60.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of 10.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.02.

Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.03. Eagle Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.24% and a net margin of 32.62%. The business had revenue of $87.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.13 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Eagle Bancorp will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 11th. Eagle Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.91%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Boenning Scattergood lowered Eagle Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered Eagle Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $63.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Friday, July 19th. TheStreet lowered Eagle Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. BidaskClub raised Eagle Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Sandler O’Neill reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Eagle Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.75.

In other Eagle Bancorp news, EVP Antonio F. Marquez sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.79, for a total value of $104,475.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,161,720.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 3,729 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 12,439 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $673,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its position in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 7,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 84.4% during the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 61,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,333,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. 74.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Eagle Bancorp

Eagle Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for EagleBank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the United States. It accepts business and personal checking, NOW, tiered savings, and money market accounts, as well as individual retirement and investment sweep accounts; and time deposits.

