Dyadic International, Inc (NASDAQ:DYAI) Short Interest Down 14.1% in October

Dyadic International, Inc (NASDAQ:DYAI) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 476,700 shares, a decline of 14.1% from the September 15th total of 555,200 shares. Currently, 2.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 101,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.7 days.

In related news, VP Ronen Tchelet sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.53, for a total transaction of $65,300.00. 23.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Get Dyadic International alerts:

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bandera Partners LLC bought a new stake in Dyadic International in the 2nd quarter valued at $9,534,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in Dyadic International in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,443,000. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc bought a new stake in Dyadic International in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,565,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in Dyadic International in the 2nd quarter valued at $577,000. Finally, Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. bought a new stake in Dyadic International in the 2nd quarter valued at $384,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.11% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:DYAI traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $6.23. 61,700 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 95,606. Dyadic International has a twelve month low of $1.59 and a twelve month high of $7.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.21.

Dyadic International (NASDAQ:DYAI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $0.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.40 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Dyadic International will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on DYAI. Noble Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Dyadic International in a research note on Monday, July 8th. ValuEngine cut shares of Dyadic International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Dawson James began coverage on shares of Dyadic International in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company.

Dyadic International Company Profile

Dyadic International, Inc, a biotechnology platform company, engages in the development, production, and sale of enzymes and other proteins in the United States and the Netherlands. It utilizes its patented and proprietary C1 technology and other technologies to conduct research, development, and commercial production of human and animal vaccines, monoclonal antibodies, bi-specific antibodies, fab antibody fragments, FC-fusion proteins, biosimilars and/or biobetters, and other therapeutic enzymes and proteins.

Read More: What are the benefits of investing in REITs?

Receive News & Ratings for Dyadic International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dyadic International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.