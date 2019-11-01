Dupont Capital Management Corp Sells 3,452 Shares of Cogent Communications Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CCOI)

Dupont Capital Management Corp cut its holdings in shares of Cogent Communications Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CCOI) by 9.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,193 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,452 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Cogent Communications were worth $1,774,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Cogent Communications during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cogent Communications during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Arbor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cogent Communications during the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cogent Communications by 163.6% during the second quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 1,476 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cogent Communications by 22.4% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,359 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CCOI shares. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Cogent Communications in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cogent Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cogent Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Cogent Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Cogent Communications from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.17.

In other Cogent Communications news, VP Timothy G. Oneill sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.98, for a total value of $60,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 37,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,271,626.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Lewis H. Ferguson sold 675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.28, for a total transaction of $39,339.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $258,180.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 31,080 shares of company stock valued at $1,239,512 in the last three months. 10.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:CCOI opened at $58.64 on Friday. Cogent Communications Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $42.40 and a 52 week high of $64.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $56.46 and a 200 day moving average of $58.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.49, a PEG ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.55.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.06). Cogent Communications had a net margin of 5.97% and a negative return on equity of 20.58%. The firm had revenue of $134.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.12 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.14 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cogent Communications Holdings Inc will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services primarily to small and medium-sized businesses, communications service providers, and other bandwidth-intensive organizations in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and Brazil.

