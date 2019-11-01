Dupont Capital Management Corp Raises Stock Holdings in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC (NASDAQ:TTWO) by 505.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,416 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,365 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE were worth $1,556,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 1.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,883,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,349,152,000 after buying an additional 158,269 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,656,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,602,000 after purchasing an additional 467,758 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,099,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,820,000 after purchasing an additional 399,633 shares during the period. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. increased its holdings in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 2,048,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,530,000 after purchasing an additional 6,912 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,887,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,339,000 after purchasing an additional 101,941 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.27% of the company’s stock.

TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE stock opened at $120.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.02, a PEG ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.75. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC has a 1-year low of $84.41 and a 1-year high of $135.70. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $124.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $116.42.

TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE (NASDAQ:TTWO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $422.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $356.65 million. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE had a return on equity of 23.95% and a net margin of 10.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 46.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TTWO has been the topic of several research reports. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price objective on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. SunTrust Banks set a $133.00 price objective on TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $118.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $123.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $132.04.

In other news, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.77, for a total value of $570,465.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Strauss Zelnick sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.18, for a total value of $2,603,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,726 shares of company stock valued at $3,202,742 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games and 2K labels, as well as under Private Division and Social Point labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead names through developing sequels; and offers downloadable episodes, content and virtual currency, and releasing titles for smartphones and tablets.

