Dupont Capital Management Corp Increases Stock Position in NexPoint Residential Trust Inc (NYSE:NXRT)

Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its position in NexPoint Residential Trust Inc (NYSE:NXRT) by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,358 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp owned 0.15% of NexPoint Residential Trust worth $1,666,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 4.5% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 35,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,454,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 2.9% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 13,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $575,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the period. Cadence Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in the second quarter valued at $2,467,000. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in the second quarter valued at $91,000. Finally, Evercore Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in the second quarter valued at $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NXRT opened at $48.77 on Friday. NexPoint Residential Trust Inc has a 12 month low of $32.28 and a 12 month high of $50.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.39. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $47.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.21.

NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $4.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $4.34. NexPoint Residential Trust had a net margin of 63.01% and a return on equity of 38.09%. The firm had revenue of $46.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.78 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that NexPoint Residential Trust Inc will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Raymond James downgraded shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $51.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in a research note on Friday, September 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine downgraded shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, SunTrust Banks began coverage on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. They set a “hold” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.79.

NexPoint Residential Trust is a publicly traded REIT, with its shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "NXRT," primarily focused on acquiring, owning and operating well-located middle-income multifamily properties with "value-add" potential in large cities and suburban submarkets of large cities, primarily in the Southeastern and Southwestern United States.

