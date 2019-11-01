Dupont Capital Management Corp Cuts Position in Nielsen Holdings PLC (NYSE:NLSN)

Dupont Capital Management Corp trimmed its position in shares of Nielsen Holdings PLC (NYSE:NLSN) by 15.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 91,172 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 17,283 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Nielsen were worth $1,937,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Nielsen by 2,265.9% in the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 970 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 929 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Nielsen by 675.1% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,961 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,708 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its holdings in Nielsen by 66.5% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,998 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 798 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nielsen by 2,320.6% in the second quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 3,413 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 3,272 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nielsen in the second quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.33% of the company’s stock.

NLSN stock opened at $20.16 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.65, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.92. Nielsen Holdings PLC has a twelve month low of $19.86 and a twelve month high of $28.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90.

Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. Nielsen had a positive return on equity of 18.97% and a negative net margin of 10.70%. The company’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Nielsen Holdings PLC will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup set a $28.00 price objective on Nielsen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. ValuEngine raised Nielsen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Nielsen from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.33.

Nielsen Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a measurement and data analytics company. It operates in two segments, Buy and Watch. The Buy segment provides retail transactional measurement data, consumer behavior information, and analytics primarily to businesses in the consumer packaged goods industry.

