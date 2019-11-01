Duke Realty Corp (NYSE:DRE) Shares Sold by RMR Advisors LLC

RMR Advisors LLC cut its position in Duke Realty Corp (NYSE:DRE) by 53.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 34,370 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 38,689 shares during the period. RMR Advisors LLC’s holdings in Duke Realty were worth $1,168,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DRE. Doyle Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Duke Realty in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new position in shares of Duke Realty in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Duke Realty in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Duke Realty by 48.7% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,338 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the period. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Duke Realty in the third quarter valued at about $53,000. 93.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Duke Realty from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. ValuEngine lowered Duke Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Barclays set a $35.00 price objective on Duke Realty and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on Duke Realty from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Duke Realty from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $31.50 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.03.

In related news, EVP Peter D. Harrington sold 10,297 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.30, for a total transaction of $342,890.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Nicholas C. Anthony sold 7,806 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.61, for a total value of $254,553.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Duke Realty stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $35.12. 221,382 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,342,140. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.63 billion, a PE ratio of 26.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 0.70. Duke Realty Corp has a fifty-two week low of $24.67 and a fifty-two week high of $36.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $215.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $215.83 million. Duke Realty had a return on equity of 4.82% and a net margin of 23.14%. Duke Realty’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Duke Realty Corp will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. This is a positive change from Duke Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Duke Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.66%.

Duke Realty Corporation owns and operates approximately 153 million rentable square feet of industrial assets in 20 major logistics markets. Duke Realty Corporation is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol DRE and is listed on the S&P 500 Index.

