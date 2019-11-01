Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) Shares Sold by Executive Wealth Management LLC

Executive Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) by 16.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 706 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 142 shares during the period. Executive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $67,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DUK. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 43.9% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 11,711,714 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,033,443,000 after acquiring an additional 3,574,870 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 59,914,178 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,286,827,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102,963 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 50,433,503 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,450,250,000 after acquiring an additional 888,787 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 5,267,847 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $464,835,000 after acquiring an additional 873,282 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 4,030.8% in the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 727,722 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $64,214,000 after acquiring an additional 710,105 shares during the period. 60.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Lloyd M. Yates sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.81, for a total value of $1,816,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 41,154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,737,194.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Douglas F. Esamann sold 4,430 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.44, for a total transaction of $409,509.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 64,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,982,901.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,802 shares of company stock valued at $2,443,654 in the last quarter. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DUK traded down $0.27 on Friday, reaching $93.99. The company had a trading volume of 510,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,474,551. The company has a fifty day moving average of $95.34 and a 200-day moving average of $90.60. The company has a market capitalization of $68.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.91, a PEG ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Duke Energy Corp has a one year low of $80.89 and a one year high of $97.37.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.76 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 8.02%. Duke Energy’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. Research analysts predict that Duke Energy Corp will post 4.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a $0.945 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $3.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.02%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.08%.

DUK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $91.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. SunTrust Banks set a $96.00 price objective on shares of Duke Energy and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $91.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Duke Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.22.

Duke Energy Corp. engages in distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations primarily through the regulated public utilities of Duke Energy Carolinas, Duke Energy Progress, Duke Energy Florida, Duke Energy Indiana and Duke Energy Ohio.

