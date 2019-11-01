Ducommun (NYSE:DCO) Shares Up 16.9% After Strong Earnings

Shares of Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO) shot up 16.9% during trading on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $51.38 and last traded at $49.58, 227,427 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 213% from the average session volume of 72,557 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.40.

The aerospace company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $181.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.05 million. Ducommun had a net margin of 2.97% and a return on equity of 10.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share.

DCO has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine raised Ducommun from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Sidoti decreased their price target on Ducommun from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ducommun from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Noble Financial raised Ducommun from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ducommun presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.80.

In related news, Director Robert C. Ducommun sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.62, for a total transaction of $27,972.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 404,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,839,841.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Robert C. Ducommun sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.50, for a total value of $46,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 404,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,819,247.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,900 shares of company stock valued at $172,797. Corporate insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DCO. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Ducommun in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Ducommun in the second quarter valued at $36,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in Ducommun in the second quarter valued at $41,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Ducommun by 72.6% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,365 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares during the period. Finally, Griffin Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Ducommun in the second quarter valued at $65,000. 82.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.50. The company has a market cap of $586.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.91 and a beta of 0.73.

Ducommun Company Profile (NYSE:DCO)

Ducommun Incorporated provides engineering and manufacturing products and services primarily to the aerospace, defense, industrial, natural resources, medical, and other industries in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Systems and Structural Systems. The Electronic Systems segment offers cable assemblies and interconnect systems; printed circuit board assemblies; high-level electronic, electromechanical, and mechanical components and assemblies, as well as lightning diversion systems; and radar enclosures, aircraft avionics racks, shipboard communications and control enclosures, wire harnesses, surge suppressors, conformal shields, and other assemblies.

