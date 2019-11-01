Draper Esprit (LON:GROW) Receives Buy Rating from Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reissued their buy rating on shares of Draper Esprit (LON:GROW) in a report published on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Shares of GROW opened at GBX 448 ($5.85) on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $360.37 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 455.31 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 484.69. Draper Esprit has a 52 week low of GBX 405 ($5.29) and a 52 week high of GBX 625 ($8.17).

Draper Esprit Company Profile

Draper Esprit plc, formerly known as Ingleby (1994) plc, is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in any stage in the lifecycle of a business from seed and series A stage, growth capital to pre-IPO investments, late stage, cross-stage investments, buyouts, PIPES, and also makes direct and secondary investments in portfolio companies.

