Draper Esprit (LON:GROW) Receives Buy Rating from Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reissued their buy rating on shares of Draper Esprit (LON:GROW) in a report published on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.
Shares of GROW opened at GBX 448 ($5.85) on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $360.37 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 455.31 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 484.69. Draper Esprit has a 52 week low of GBX 405 ($5.29) and a 52 week high of GBX 625 ($8.17).
Draper Esprit Company Profile
