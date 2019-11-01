Donegal Group (NASDAQ:DGICA) Announces Earnings Results

Donegal Group (NASDAQ:DGICA) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The insurance provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.08, Fidelity Earnings reports. Donegal Group had a net margin of 1.75% and a return on equity of 0.39%. The firm had revenue of $198.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.40 million.

Shares of DGICA stock traded up $0.16 on Friday, hitting $14.88. The stock had a trading volume of 10,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,593. Donegal Group has a twelve month low of $12.42 and a twelve month high of $15.43. The firm has a market cap of $411.15 million, a P/E ratio of -14.88 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.39.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be issued a $0.145 dividend. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st. Donegal Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -58.00%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Donegal Group in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Donegal Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Donegal Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Donegal Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 26th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Donegal Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

About Donegal Group

Donegal Group Inc, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial lines of property and casualty insurance to businesses and individuals in the Mid-Atlantic, Midwestern, New England, and southern states. It operates through four segments: Investment Function, Personal Lines of Insurance, Commercial Lines of Insurance, and Investment in DFSC.

