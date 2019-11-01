Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) Updates Q4 Earnings Guidance

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.10-1.25 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.15.

Several brokerages have recently commented on D. TheStreet upgraded Dominion Energy from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Dominion Energy from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised Dominion Energy from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dominion Energy from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $83.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Dominion Energy from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Dominion Energy currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $81.09.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

Shares of D stock opened at $82.55 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $81.04 and a 200 day moving average of $77.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market cap of $65.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.38, a P/E/G ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.22. Dominion Energy has a twelve month low of $67.41 and a twelve month high of $83.23.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.51 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 11.74% and a net margin of 5.94%. Dominion Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.15 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Dominion Energy will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be given a $0.9175 dividend. This represents a $3.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.45%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 90.62%.

In other Dominion Energy news, VP Jeffrey Michael Zeiler acquired 15,112 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.31 per share, for a total transaction of $95,356.72. Also, Director Michael E. Szymanczyk acquired 21,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $78.85 per share, with a total value of $1,687,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,540,807.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Power Delivery segment engages in the regulated electric transmission and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Power Generation segment is involved in the electricity generation activities.

Further Reading: How to Profit and Limit Losses With Stop Orders



Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.