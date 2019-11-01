Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) Reaches New 52-Week High on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $83.38 and last traded at $83.10, with a volume of 795623 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $82.55.

The utilities provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.51 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 5.94% and a return on equity of 11.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be given a $0.9175 dividend. This represents a $3.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.41%. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is 90.62%.

D has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dominion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Co set a $83.00 target price on shares of Dominion Energy and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dominion Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.09.

In other Dominion Energy news, VP Jeffrey Michael Zeiler bought 15,112 shares of Dominion Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.31 per share, with a total value of $95,356.72. Also, Director Michael E. Szymanczyk bought 21,400 shares of Dominion Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $78.85 per share, for a total transaction of $1,687,390.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 19,541 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,540,807.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in Dominion Energy during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Dominion Energy during the second quarter worth about $27,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Dominion Energy by 651.0% during the second quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 368 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the period. Atwater Malick LLC purchased a new position in Dominion Energy during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Personal Wealth Partners purchased a new position in Dominion Energy during the second quarter worth about $36,000. 65.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $81.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.55. The company has a market capitalization of $65.67 billion, a PE ratio of 20.56, a P/E/G ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.60.

About Dominion Energy (NYSE:D)

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Power Delivery segment engages in the regulated electric transmission and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Power Generation segment is involved in the electricity generation activities.

