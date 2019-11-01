Diplomat Pharmacy Inc (NYSE:DPLO) Short Interest Down 7.1% in October

Diplomat Pharmacy Inc (NYSE:DPLO) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,060,000 shares, a drop of 7.1% from the September 15th total of 7,600,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 749,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 9.4 days. Currently, 12.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of NYSE:DPLO traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $5.68. The company had a trading volume of 726,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 954,759. Diplomat Pharmacy has a 12 month low of $4.17 and a 12 month high of $21.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The stock has a market cap of $410.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.37.

Diplomat Pharmacy (NYSE:DPLO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. Diplomat Pharmacy had a negative return on equity of 4.01% and a negative net margin of 8.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.05) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Diplomat Pharmacy will post -0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its holdings in Diplomat Pharmacy by 8.5% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 24,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,954 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Diplomat Pharmacy by 184.8% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 3,103 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in Diplomat Pharmacy by 8.0% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 54,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 4,047 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Diplomat Pharmacy by 22.7% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 34,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 6,380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Diplomat Pharmacy by 138.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 6,644 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on Diplomat Pharmacy in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $4.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Diplomat Pharmacy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Barclays set a $7.00 price objective on Diplomat Pharmacy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on Diplomat Pharmacy from $5.00 to $5.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Diplomat Pharmacy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Diplomat Pharmacy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.43.

About Diplomat Pharmacy

Diplomat Pharmacy, Inc operates as an independent specialty pharmacy in the United States. The company operates through Specialty and PBM (pharmacy benefit management) segment. It provides specialty infusion pharmacy, patient care coordination, clinical, compliance and persistency program, patient financial assistance, specialty pharmacy training, benefits investigation, prior authorization, risk evaluation and medication strategy, retail specialty, and hub services, as well as clinical and administrative support services to hospitals and health systems.

