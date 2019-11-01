Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) VP Sells $139,931.48 in Stock

Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) VP Emily Yang sold 3,068 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.61, for a total transaction of $139,931.48. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 45,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,060,979.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Emily Yang also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, October 15th, Emily Yang sold 497 shares of Diodes stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $20,874.00.

On Friday, September 13th, Emily Yang sold 1,731 shares of Diodes stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.71, for a total transaction of $70,469.01.

NASDAQ:DIOD opened at $46.65 on Friday. Diodes Incorporated has a 1-year low of $29.78 and a 1-year high of $47.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $41.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.70. The company has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of 16.69 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 1.94.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. Diodes had a net margin of 10.19% and a return on equity of 14.32%. The company had revenue of $322.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $320.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. Diodes’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Diodes Incorporated will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bridge City Capital LLC lifted its stake in Diodes by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC now owns 49,430 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,798,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of Diodes by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 14,848 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $596,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Diodes by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 15,666 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Riverhead Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Diodes by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 3,869 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Diodes by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 15,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $614,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. 81.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DIOD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Diodes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on shares of Diodes in a research report on Monday, August 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Diodes from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Diodes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.00.

About Diodes

Diodes Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies application-specific standard products in the discrete, logic, and analog and mixed-signal semiconductor markets in Asia, North America, and Europe. It primarily focuses on low pin count semiconductor devices with one or more active or passive components.

