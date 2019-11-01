Dillistone Group (LON:DSG) Share Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $24.55

Dillistone Group Plc (LON:DSG)’s stock price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $24.55 and traded as low as $19.00. Dillistone Group shares last traded at $21.00, with a volume of 15,680 shares traded.

The company has a market cap of $4.13 million and a PE ratio of -10.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 24.37 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 32.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.61, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.57.

About Dillistone Group (LON:DSG)

Dillistone Group Plc provides technology solutions and services for the recruitment industry worldwide. It operates in three divisions, Dillistone Systems, Voyager Software, and GatedTalent. The Dillistone Systems division supplies technology and services to executive search firms and in-house search teams at various corporations and not-for-profit organizations.

