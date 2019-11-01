DigixDAO Price Hits $12.20 on Major Exchanges (DGD)

DigixDAO (CURRENCY:DGD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on November 1st. One DigixDAO token can currently be purchased for about $12.20 or 0.00132773 BTC on popular exchanges including Radar Relay, Liqui, BigONE and Bancor Network. Over the last week, DigixDAO has traded 2.9% higher against the dollar. DigixDAO has a market capitalization of $24.39 million and approximately $471,479.00 worth of DigixDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003149 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010895 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.97 or 0.00216842 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $129.29 or 0.01403870 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0686 or 0.00000745 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00029183 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.53 or 0.00114384 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00009460 BTC.

About DigixDAO

DigixDAO (CRYPTO:DGD) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on April 28th, 2016. DigixDAO’s total supply is 2,000,000 tokens. DigixDAO’s official website is digix.global . The Reddit community for DigixDAO is /r/digix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DigixDAO’s official Twitter account is @DigixGlobal . DigixDAO’s official message board is medium.com/@digix

According to CryptoCompare, “The DAO token is built on ethereum. The ICO – or initial coin offering – raised $5.5million to acquire the 85% of the DGD tokens. “

DigixDAO Token Trading

DigixDAO can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cobinhood, Binance, Bitbns, HitBTC, OKEx, Liqui, Gate.io, Radar Relay, BigONE, Huobi, Bancor Network, AirSwap, Livecoin and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigixDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DigixDAO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DigixDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

