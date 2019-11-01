Digital Turbine Inc (NASDAQ:APPS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Digital Turbine Inc (NASDAQ:APPS) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $5.73.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on APPS. B. Riley set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Digital Turbine and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. BidaskClub raised shares of Digital Turbine from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Digital Turbine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Get Digital Turbine alerts:

NASDAQ:APPS opened at $6.99 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $624.23 million, a P/E ratio of 139.80 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.45. Digital Turbine has a fifty-two week low of $1.28 and a fifty-two week high of $7.84.

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The software maker reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $30.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.39 million. Digital Turbine had a negative net margin of 7.42% and a positive return on equity of 23.70%. On average, equities analysts predict that Digital Turbine will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APPS. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Digital Turbine during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Digital Turbine during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Digital Turbine during the 3rd quarter worth $67,000. Delta Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Digital Turbine during the 2nd quarter worth $75,000. Finally, Bogle Investment Management L P DE purchased a new stake in shares of Digital Turbine during the 2nd quarter worth $156,000. 37.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Digital Turbine

Digital Turbine, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides media and mobile communication solutions for mobile operators, application developers, device original equipment manufacturers, and other third parties worldwide. The company offers Ignite, a mobile application management software to control, manage, and monetize the applications that are installed on mobile devices and professional services directly related to the ignite platform.

Further Reading: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Turbine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Turbine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.