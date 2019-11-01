DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The real estate investment trust reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.03, RTT News reports. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH had a return on equity of 2.67% and a net margin of 9.22%. The company had revenue of $806.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $814.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH updated its FY19 guidance to $6.60-6.70 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:DLR opened at $127.52 on Friday. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH has a 52-week low of $100.05 and a 52-week high of $136.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $129.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $122.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36.

In other news, Director Kevin Kennedy sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.26, for a total value of $47,304.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,304. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DLR shares. Guggenheim lowered DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $127.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. KeyCorp upped their price target on DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH to $132.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. William Blair raised DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from $122.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.87.

Digital Realty supports the data center, colocation and interconnection strategies of more than 2,300 firms across its secure, network-rich portfolio of data centers located throughout North America, Europe, Asia and Australia. Digital Realty's clients include domestic and international companies of all sizes, ranging from cloud and information technology services, communications and social networking to financial services, manufacturing, energy, healthcare, and consumer products.

