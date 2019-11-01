Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated provides connected commerce solutions to financial institutions. It provides automatic teller machines, financial and point of sale services. The Company offers electronic card systems, monitoring software, fraud control, retail cash cycle management and electronic shelf labeling services. Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated, formerly known as Diebold Inc. is based in Ohio, United States. “

Get Diebold Nixdorf alerts:

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on DBD. Sidoti assumed coverage on shares of Diebold Nixdorf in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Diebold Nixdorf from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Diebold Nixdorf and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $13.50.

DBD stock opened at $7.00 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.52 and a 200-day moving average of $10.78. Diebold Nixdorf has a 12-month low of $2.41 and a 12-month high of $14.66.

Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.61) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Diebold Nixdorf will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Ellen Costello bought 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.95 per share, for a total transaction of $55,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Arthur F. Anton bought 9,615 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.40 per share, with a total value of $99,996.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 46,615 shares of company stock valued at $356,896. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Claro Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Diebold Nixdorf in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Diebold Nixdorf in the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Riverhead Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Diebold Nixdorf in the 2nd quarter valued at about $63,000. Tyers Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Diebold Nixdorf in the 2nd quarter valued at about $91,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 97.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,080 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 6,450 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.22% of the company’s stock.

Diebold Nixdorf Company Profile

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated provides connected commerce solutions to financial institutions and retailers in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Banking and Retail. The Banking segment offers cash recyclers and dispensers, intelligent deposit terminals, teller automation tools, and kiosk technologies, as well as physical security solutions; and front-end applications for consumer connection points and back-end platforms that manage channel transactions, operations and integration and facilitate omnichannel transactions, endpoint monitoring, remote asset management, customer marketing, merchandise management, and analytics.

Further Reading: How is an ETF different from a mutual fund?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Diebold Nixdorf (DBD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Diebold Nixdorf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diebold Nixdorf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.