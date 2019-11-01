Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:DRNA) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.30 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:DRNA) to post earnings of ($0.30) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Dicerna Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.40) to ($0.09). Dicerna Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($0.35) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, November 4th.

Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Dicerna Pharmaceuticals.

Get Dicerna Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($0.03). Dicerna Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 737.93% and a negative return on equity of 50.30%. The company had revenue of $5.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.95 million.

DRNA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine cut Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. HC Wainwright set a $22.00 target price on Dicerna Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. BidaskClub upgraded Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:DRNA traded up $0.75 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $16.49. 3,073,800 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 460,290. The company has a quick ratio of 3.65, a current ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $9.31 and a 12 month high of $18.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.74 and a beta of 2.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.11.

In other news, insider James B. Weissman sold 14,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.07, for a total value of $191,867.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $128,086. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 21.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DRNA. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 52.0% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,363 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,151 shares during the period. Quantamental Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 94.4% during the 2nd quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $68,000. Athanor Capital LP purchased a new stake in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $233,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $285,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.09% of the company’s stock.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of ribonucleic acid interference (RNAi)-based pharmaceuticals. The company develops pharmaceuticals using its GalXC RNAi platform for the treatment of diseases involving the liver, including rare diseases, viral infectious diseases, chronic liver diseases, and cardiovascular diseases.

Recommended Story: Asset Allocation and Your Retirement



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (DRNA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dicerna Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.