Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. Trims Holdings in Aaron’s, Inc. (NYSE:AAN)

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in Aaron’s, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) by 26.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 176,063 shares of the company’s stock after selling 61,701 shares during the quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.26% of Aaron’s worth $11,314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of Aaron’s by 1,664.1% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 180,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,097,000 after buying an additional 170,466 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of Aaron’s by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 49,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,016,000 after buying an additional 862 shares during the period. Dividend Assets Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Aaron’s by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 72,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,462,000 after buying an additional 823 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Aaron’s by 90.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,547,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,049,000 after buying an additional 733,735 shares during the period. Finally, Mesirow Financial Investment Management Equity Management purchased a new stake in shares of Aaron’s in the 2nd quarter worth about $5,449,000. 96.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Aaron's alerts:

Shares of AAN stock opened at $74.93 on Friday. Aaron’s, Inc. has a one year low of $39.28 and a one year high of $78.65. The company’s 50-day moving average is $66.82 and its 200 day moving average is $61.60. The company has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 2.79.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 19th were issued a dividend of $0.035 per share. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 18th. Aaron’s’s payout ratio is presently 4.17%.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp set a $88.00 price objective on shares of Aaron’s and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Aaron’s in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Aaron’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aaron’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Aaron’s from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.13.

About Aaron’s

Aaron's, Inc operates as an omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions to underserved and credit-challenged customers. It operates in three segments: Progressive Leasing, Aaron's Business, and DAMI. The company also engages in the sale, lease ownership, and specialty retailing of furniture, consumer electronics, home appliances, and accessories.

Further Reading: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aaron’s, Inc. (NYSE:AAN).

Receive News & Ratings for Aaron's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aaron's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.