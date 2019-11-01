Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. Sells 28,895 Shares of Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA)

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA) by 12.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 208,548 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 28,895 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Kelly Services were worth $5,051,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Kelly Services by 420.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 279,999 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,333,000 after buying an additional 226,215 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Kelly Services in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $5,043,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Kelly Services by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,820,333 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $126,245,000 after buying an additional 162,155 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Kelly Services by 47.5% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 325,558 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,526,000 after buying an additional 104,852 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Kelly Services by 31.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 380,752 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,973,000 after buying an additional 91,296 shares in the last quarter. 66.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Northcoast Research lowered shares of Kelly Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Kelly Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kelly Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Kelly Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Noble Financial set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Kelly Services and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.50.

KELYA opened at $24.01 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $23.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $945.93 million, a P/E ratio of 10.58 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. Kelly Services, Inc. has a one year low of $19.21 and a one year high of $28.91.

Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The business services provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. Kelly Services had a net margin of 2.09% and a return on equity of 8.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Kelly Services, Inc. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO George S. Corona sold 29,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.18, for a total transaction of $732,989.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 213,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,371,170.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Bhupendra C. Shah sold 1,161 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.41, for a total transaction of $74,780.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,325 shares of company stock valued at $863,445 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

Kelly Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides workforce solutions to various industries worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Staffing, Global Talent Solutions, and International Staffing. It provides trained employees for data entry, clerical, and administrative support roles across various industries; schools with instructional and non-instructional employees; support staff for seminars, sales, and trade shows; assemblers, quality control inspectors, and technicians for electronic assembly; maintenance workers, material handlers, and assemblers for light industrial works; scientists, and scientific and clinical research workforce solutions; engineering professionals across various disciplines, including aeronautical, chemical, civil/structural, electrical/instrumentation, environmental, industrial, mechanical, petroleum, pharmaceutical, quality, and telecommunications.

