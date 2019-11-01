Devinder Kumar Sells 128,240 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Stock

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) CFO Devinder Kumar sold 128,240 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.75, for a total transaction of $4,199,860.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 475,013 shares in the company, valued at $15,556,675.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Devinder Kumar also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 29th, Devinder Kumar sold 128,241 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.63, for a total transaction of $4,056,262.83.

On Monday, August 12th, Devinder Kumar sold 152,570 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.53, for a total transaction of $5,115,672.10.

AMD stock traded up $0.96 during trading on Friday, reaching $34.89. 64,120,402 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 68,907,680. The company has a market cap of $35.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.69, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 2.99. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.03 and a 52-week high of $35.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $30.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.08.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 3.47% and a return on equity of 17.85%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 177.2% in the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 887 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1,153.8% in the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 978 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Doyle Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 182.9% in the second quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,160 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. 62.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective (up from $43.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Sunday, August 11th. KeyCorp restated a “hold” rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.24.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit (APU), chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), and professional GPUs; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products and technology for game consoles.

