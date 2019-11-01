Deutsche Bank Reiterates €92.00 Price Target for Sanofi (EPA:SAN)

Sanofi (EPA:SAN) has been given a €92.00 ($106.98) price target by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank in a research report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 12.15% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. HSBC set a €79.00 ($91.86) price objective on Sanofi and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. UBS Group set a €89.50 ($104.07) price objective on Sanofi and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Credit Suisse Group set a €94.00 ($109.30) price objective on Sanofi and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Oddo Bhf set a €94.00 ($109.30) price objective on Sanofi and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Barclays set a €80.00 ($93.02) price objective on Sanofi and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Sanofi currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €89.30 ($103.84).

EPA:SAN traded down €0.59 ($0.69) on Friday, hitting €82.03 ($95.38). 689,342 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,050,000. Sanofi has a 52 week low of €63.09 ($73.36) and a 52 week high of €92.97 ($108.10). The business has a 50-day moving average of €82.56.

Sanofi provides therapeutic solutions. It offers Cerezyme and Cerdelga for Gaucher disease, Myozyme and Lumizyme for Pompe disease, Fabrazyme for Fabry disease, and Aldurazyme for mucopolysaccharidosis Type 1; Aubagio, an immunomodulatory; and Lemtrada, a monoclonal antibody to treat multiple sclerosis.

