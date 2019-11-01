Delta Financial Advisors LLC Acquires 431 Shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Delta Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,106 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 431 shares during the period. Walt Disney comprises about 1.3% of Delta Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Delta Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $3,142,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 571.8% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,168,468 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $163,166,000 after purchasing an additional 994,529 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 6.4% during the second quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,115 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,552,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares in the last quarter. Halbert Hargrove Russell LLC bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the second quarter valued at about $599,000. Markel Corp lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 0.9% during the second quarter. Markel Corp now owns 1,823,000 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $254,564,000 after purchasing an additional 16,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the second quarter valued at about $15,573,000. 68.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on DIS shares. Imperial Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $140.00 to $139.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Friday, September 27th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Walt Disney from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Walt Disney currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.31.

DIS opened at $129.92 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $233.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.35, a PEG ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $131.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $136.06. Walt Disney Co has a twelve month low of $100.35 and a twelve month high of $147.15.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.76 by ($0.41). The business had revenue of $20.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.40 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 19.02%. Walt Disney’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.87 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Walt Disney Co will post 5.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

