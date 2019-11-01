Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) Given a €53.00 Price Target at UBS Group

UBS Group set a €53.00 ($61.63) price objective on Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a €38.00 ($44.19) price target on shares of Delivery Hero and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €50.00 ($58.14) price target on shares of Delivery Hero and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Berenberg Bank set a €50.00 ($58.14) price target on shares of Delivery Hero and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Deutsche Bank set a €52.00 ($60.47) price target on shares of Delivery Hero and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €59.00 ($68.60) price target on shares of Delivery Hero and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €49.09 ($57.08).

Delivery Hero stock traded down €2.09 ($2.43) during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching €42.03 ($48.87). The stock had a trading volume of 1,233,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 283,556. The stock has a market cap of $7.73 billion and a PE ratio of 14.60. Delivery Hero has a 52 week low of €27.48 ($31.95) and a 52 week high of €48.79 ($56.73). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.20, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 2.31. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of €42.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of €41.08.

Delivery Hero SE provides online food ordering and delivery services. It operates in 40 countries in Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, and the Americas. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

