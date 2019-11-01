Dearborn Partners LLC Raises Stock Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Dearborn Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 0.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 89,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $10,483,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Personal Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. MRA Associates USA LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Titan Capital Management LLC CA bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. 71.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on JPM. Credit Suisse Group set a $135.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Co set a $125.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $117.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $131.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.02.

In other news, Director Mellody L. Hobson purchased 18,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $109.91 per share, for a total transaction of $2,000,362.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,804 shares in the company, valued at approximately $857,737.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Jennifer Piepszak sold 4,594 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.78, for a total transaction of $582,427.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,638,251.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 88,746 shares of company stock worth $10,684,810. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $124.92 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $404.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.88, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $119.21 and its 200 day moving average is $113.35. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $91.11 and a 1 year high of $127.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $29.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.36 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 24.70% and a return on equity of 14.63%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.34 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 10.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, October 4th were paid a $0.90 dividend. This is a boost from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 3rd. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is presently 40.00%.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

