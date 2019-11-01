David S. Chernow Sells 3,020 Shares of Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM) Stock

Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM) CEO David S. Chernow sold 3,020 shares of Select Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.02, for a total transaction of $54,420.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 970,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,484,085.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of SEM stock opened at $18.22 on Friday. Select Medical Holdings Co. has a 1 year low of $12.96 and a 1 year high of $20.24. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18.

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The health services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.12. Select Medical had a net margin of 2.73% and a return on equity of 14.79%. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. Select Medical’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Select Medical Holdings Co. will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SEM. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in Select Medical during the second quarter worth $306,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Select Medical by 1.7% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 42,631 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $677,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Select Medical during the second quarter worth $313,000. Foundry Partners LLC boosted its stake in Select Medical by 11.0% during the second quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 688,511 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $10,927,000 after buying an additional 68,062 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Select Medical by 156.8% during the second quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,738 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $504,000 after buying an additional 19,380 shares in the last quarter. 75.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of Select Medical in a research report on Monday, September 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

About Select Medical

Select Medical Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiary, Select Medical Corporation, operates critical illness recovery hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, outpatient rehabilitation clinics, and occupational health centers in the United States. It operates through four segments: Critical Illness Recovery Hospital, Rehabilitation Hospital, Outpatient Rehabilitation, and Concentra.

