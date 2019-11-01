DA Davidson Raises Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) Price Target to $118.00

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) had its target price lifted by equities researchers at DA Davidson from $110.00 to $118.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the textile maker’s stock. DA Davidson’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 14.85% from the stock’s previous close. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Carter’s’ FY2020 earnings at $6.58 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Cfra upgraded Carter’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. ValuEngine upgraded Carter’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. UBS Group set a $100.00 price target on Carter’s and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. B. Riley set a $118.00 price target on Carter’s and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt cut their target price on shares of Carter’s from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.25.

NYSE:CRI traded up $2.50 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $102.74. The stock had a trading volume of 607,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 727,320. The company has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.90. Carter’s has a 1-year low of $75.66 and a 1-year high of $109.71. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $93.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The textile maker reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $943.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $936.09 million. Carter’s had a return on equity of 35.47% and a net margin of 7.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.61 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Carter’s will post 6.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Carter’s news, Director Amy Woods Brinkley sold 1,298 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.41, for a total value of $119,948.18. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,521,807.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Carter’s during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Carter’s by 178.9% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 594 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Carter’s during the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Carter’s during the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Carter’s during the second quarter valued at approximately $97,000.

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, Child of Mine, Just One You, Precious Firsts, Precious Baby, Simple Joys, OshKosh B'gosh, Skip Hop, and other brands. The company operates through three segments: U.S.

