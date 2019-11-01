Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.06, Fidelity Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $6.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.80 million. Cytokinetics had a negative net margin of 308.73% and a negative return on equity of 575.21%.

CYTK stock traded down $0.46 during trading on Friday, reaching $11.19. The company had a trading volume of 475,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 479,730. Cytokinetics has a 52 week low of $5.75 and a 52 week high of $14.94. The company has a market cap of $670.11 million, a P/E ratio of -5.74 and a beta of 1.55. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.78 and a 200 day moving average of $11.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.35, a current ratio of 8.42 and a quick ratio of 8.42.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective (up from $14.00) on shares of Cytokinetics in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective (up from $14.00) on shares of Cytokinetics in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cytokinetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. JMP Securities set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Cytokinetics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $16.00 price target on shares of Cytokinetics and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.86.

In related news, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.16, for a total value of $66,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 238,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,656,325.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Over the last three months, insiders sold 22,500 shares of company stock valued at $276,885. 5.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cytokinetics Company Profile

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases in which muscle performance is compromised and/or declining. The company is developing small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to increase muscle function and contractility.

