CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY) Trading Up 10.5%

Shares of CymaBay Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CBAY) were up 10.5% on Friday . The company traded as high as $5.03 and last traded at $4.96, approximately 586,548 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 32% from the average daily volume of 862,401 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.49.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CBAY shares. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $20.00 target price on CymaBay Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. ValuEngine downgraded CymaBay Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CymaBay Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, BidaskClub raised CymaBay Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.25.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 16.20 and a quick ratio of 16.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $318.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.94 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.74.

CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.02. As a group, equities analysts predict that CymaBay Therapeutics Inc will post -1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other CymaBay Therapeutics news, CEO Sujal Shah bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.53 per share, with a total value of $27,650.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 111,900 shares in the company, valued at $618,807. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 11,900 shares of company stock valued at $59,600. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in CymaBay Therapeutics by 1,372.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,771 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 6,311 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $80,000. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $104,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $151,000. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $165,000. 98.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CymaBay Therapeutics

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and providing therapies to treat liver and other chronic diseases. Its lead product candidate is seladelpar, a selective agonist of peroxisome proliferator-activated receptor delta, which has completed Phase II clinical study for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis, as well as patients with nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

