CYCLEAN (CCL) Price Hits $0.0001 on Major Exchanges

CYCLEAN (CURRENCY:CCL) traded up 31.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on November 1st. CYCLEAN has a market capitalization of $65,641.00 and $65.00 worth of CYCLEAN was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CYCLEAN token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including DOBI trade, HitBTC and CoinExchange. In the last seven days, CYCLEAN has traded up 36.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get CYCLEAN alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003182 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010839 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.23 or 0.00218433 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $129.93 or 0.01402808 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0709 or 0.00000765 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00029555 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.69 or 0.00115362 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

CYCLEAN Token Profile

CYCLEAN was first traded on May 31st, 2018. CYCLEAN’s total supply is 4,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 678,451,267 tokens. CYCLEAN’s official Twitter account is @cycleancoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for CYCLEAN is cyclean.io . The Reddit community for CYCLEAN is /r/Cyclean and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for CYCLEAN is cycleanio.blogspot.com

CYCLEAN Token Trading

CYCLEAN can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DOBI trade, CoinExchange and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CYCLEAN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CYCLEAN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CYCLEAN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CYCLEAN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CYCLEAN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.