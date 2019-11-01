Cwm LLC Takes $35,000 Position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM)

Cwm LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 1,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brookstone Capital Management grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 23.9% in the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 2,740,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,902,000 after acquiring an additional 529,176 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,633,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,334,000 after acquiring an additional 232,133 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,583,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,272,000 after acquiring an additional 457,907 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 1,289,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,597,000 after acquiring an additional 251,639 shares during the period. Finally, Fusion Family Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC now owns 895,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,153,000 after acquiring an additional 27,627 shares during the period.

Shares of BSCM opened at $21.51 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.48 and a 200-day moving average of $21.35. Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $20.44 and a one year high of $22.82.

