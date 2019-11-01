Cwm LLC Sells 20,932 Shares of D. R. Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI)

Cwm LLC lessened its holdings in shares of D. R. Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI) by 95.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,047 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 20,932 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in D. R. Horton were worth $55,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in D. R. Horton by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,831,313 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,631,664,000 after purchasing an additional 315,191 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC increased its stake in D. R. Horton by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 22,278,637 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,048,294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,540,500 shares in the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP bought a new stake in D. R. Horton during the 2nd quarter valued at $387,479,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in D. R. Horton by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,337,462 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $187,074,000 after purchasing an additional 165,957 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in D. R. Horton by 37.8% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,056,260 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $174,946,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111,745 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.38% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Bradley S. Anderson sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.04, for a total value of $360,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.45, for a total transaction of $346,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,500 shares of company stock valued at $937,350. 6.87% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on DHI shares. Royal Bank of Canada set a $46.00 target price on shares of D. R. Horton and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of D. R. Horton from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of D. R. Horton in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $59.00 target price for the company. Buckingham Research upped their target price on shares of D. R. Horton from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of D. R. Horton in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. D. R. Horton has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.23.

DHI opened at $52.37 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $19.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.80, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $52.15 and a 200 day moving average of $47.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 6.91. D. R. Horton Inc has a fifty-two week low of $32.39 and a fifty-two week high of $54.42.

D. R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The construction company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.52 billion. D. R. Horton had a net margin of 9.26% and a return on equity of 16.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that D. R. Horton Inc will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About D. R. Horton

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 27 states and 81 markets in the United States under the names of D.R.

