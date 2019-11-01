Cwm LLC Invests $44,000 in Akoustis Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:AKTS)

Cwm LLC acquired a new position in Akoustis Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:AKTS) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 5,628 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Akoustis Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Willingdon Wealth Management raised its position in Akoustis Technologies by 1,952.5% during the second quarter. Willingdon Wealth Management now owns 8,210 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 7,810 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Akoustis Technologies by 61.5% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 25,523 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 9,723 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Akoustis Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $179,000. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its position in Akoustis Technologies by 12.4% during the second quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 36,158 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AKTS stock opened at $8.17 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.99 and a 200 day moving average of $6.92. The company has a current ratio of 9.89, a quick ratio of 9.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Akoustis Technologies Inc has a twelve month low of $3.40 and a twelve month high of $9.00.

In other Akoustis Technologies news, CEO Jeffrey B. Shealy sold 32,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.74, for a total value of $251,550.00. Also, insider Rohan Houlden sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.20, for a total value of $82,000.00. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 65,550 shares of company stock valued at $507,217. 18.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AKTS. Northland Securities cut Akoustis Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $7.40 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Oppenheimer set a $10.00 price target on Akoustis Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Akoustis Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 price target for the company in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Akoustis Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.98.

Akoustis Technologies Company Profile

Akoustis Technologies, Inc, through its subsidiary, Akoustis, Inc, develops, designs, manufactures, and sells radio frequency (RF) filter products for the mobile wireless device industries in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Foundry Fabrication Services and RF Filters. The Foundry Fabrication Services segment provides engineering review services; and smart systems technology and commercialization center foundry, as well as manufacturing and microelectromechanical systems foundry services.

