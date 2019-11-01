Cwm LLC Has $50,000 Stake in VanEck Vectors Morningstar International Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOTI)

Cwm LLC trimmed its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar International Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOTI) by 87.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,655 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,852 shares during the period. Cwm LLC owned about 0.06% of VanEck Vectors Morningstar International Moat ETF worth $50,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar International Moat ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC now owns 73,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,217,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar International Moat ETF by 2,039.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 39,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,219,000 after acquiring an additional 37,531 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar International Moat ETF by 566.6% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 147,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,568,000 after acquiring an additional 125,406 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar International Moat ETF during the second quarter worth $247,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar International Moat ETF by 4.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 39,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,211,000 after acquiring an additional 1,528 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:MOTI opened at $31.45 on Friday. VanEck Vectors Morningstar International Moat ETF has a 12 month low of $27.67 and a 12 month high of $32.51. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.56.

