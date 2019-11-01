Cubiex (CBIX) Market Capitalization Achieves $413,617.00

Cubiex (CURRENCY:CBIX) traded up 19.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on November 1st. Cubiex has a total market capitalization of $413,617.00 and approximately $8,167.00 worth of Cubiex was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cubiex token can now be bought for $0.0148 or 0.00000160 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bilaxy and Binance DEX. Over the last week, Cubiex has traded 22.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003180 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00010834 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.18 or 0.00217453 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $130.85 or 0.01409772 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0699 or 0.00000753 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00029587 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.09 or 0.00119507 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Cubiex

Cubiex’s total supply is 150,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 27,874,355 tokens. Cubiex’s official Twitter account is @CubiexEsports . The official message board for Cubiex is medium.com/@CubiexeSports . The Reddit community for Cubiex is /r/CubiexEsports . The official website for Cubiex is www.cubiex.com

Buying and Selling Cubiex

Cubiex can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy and Binance DEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cubiex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cubiex should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cubiex using one of the exchanges listed above.

