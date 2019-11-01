Cubic Asset Management LLC Has $5.63 Million Stock Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Cubic Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,498 shares of the company’s stock after selling 413 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson accounts for about 1.7% of Cubic Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Cubic Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $5,628,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bath Savings Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 42,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,888,000 after acquiring an additional 2,479 shares during the last quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 19,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,774,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,131,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. now owns 12,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,724,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockland Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 1.6% during the second quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 152,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,245,000 after buying an additional 2,425 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE JNJ opened at $132.04 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $130.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $134.28. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $121.00 and a 1 year high of $148.99. The company has a market capitalization of $339.84 billion, a PE ratio of 14.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 15th. The company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $20.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.14 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 21.09% and a return on equity of 39.81%. The company’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.05 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 8.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 25th. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 46.45%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on JNJ shares. Goldman Sachs Group set a $169.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $157.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $158.00 to $163.00 in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $146.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.64.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

