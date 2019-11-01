CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.42 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) will post earnings of $0.42 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for CubeSmart’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.43 and the lowest is $0.42. CubeSmart also posted earnings per share of $0.42 during the same quarter last year. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 20th.

On average, analysts expect that CubeSmart will report full year earnings of $1.67 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.67 to $1.68. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.70 to $1.75. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for CubeSmart.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $166.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.01 million. CubeSmart had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 28.58%. The business’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine downgraded CubeSmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Cfra downgraded CubeSmart from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Bank of America downgraded CubeSmart from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CubeSmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $35.00 price target on CubeSmart and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.79.

Shares of CUBE traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $31.88. 1,808,984 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,375,737. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.09 and a quick ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.18 billion, a PE ratio of 19.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 0.16. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.03. CubeSmart has a 52-week low of $27.78 and a 52-week high of $36.32.

In other CubeSmart news, CFO Timothy M. Martin sold 17,791 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.80, for a total value of $636,917.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 200,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,160,966.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher P. Marr sold 79,888 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.15, for a total value of $2,887,951.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 403,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,593,285.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 129,707 shares of company stock valued at $4,669,870. 1.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in CubeSmart in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new position in shares of CubeSmart during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 190.0% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,450 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CubeSmart during the 2nd quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 29.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,939 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. 99.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CubeSmart Company Profile

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2019 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

