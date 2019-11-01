CSR (ASX:CSR) Hits New 52-Week High at $4.47

CSR Limited (ASX:CSR)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as A$4.47 ($3.17) and last traded at A$4.33 ($3.07), with a volume of 9154273 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at A$4.14 ($2.94).

The business’s 50 day moving average is A$4.12 and its 200-day moving average is A$3.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.30, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 2.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.94.

CSR Company Profile (ASX:CSR)

CSR Limited manufactures and supplies building products for residential and commercial construction in Australia and New Zealand. The company operates through Building Products, Glass, Aluminium, and Property segments. The Building Products segment offers lightweight systems, such as Gyprock plasterboard, Hebel autoclaved aerated concrete products, Cemintel fibre cement, Himmel Interior Systems, and Rondo rolled formed steel products; and insulation products comprising Bradford and Martini insulation, Bradford energy solutions, and Edmonds ventilation systems, as well as bricks and roofing products, and AFS walling systems.

