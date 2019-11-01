CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS) Releases FY19 Earnings Guidance

CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS) issued an update on its FY19 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.28-3.41 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.30. The company issued revenue guidance of $913-920 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $916.67 million.

CSG Systems International stock traded down $1.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $56.45. 369,100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 191,459. CSG Systems International has a 12-month low of $30.40 and a 12-month high of $58.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.71. The stock has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.63 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.22.

CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The technology company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.07. CSG Systems International had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 25.57%. The company had revenue of $235.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $229.33 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. CSG Systems International’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CSG Systems International will post 2.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on CSGS. ValuEngine cut shares of CSG Systems International from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CSG Systems International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. BidaskClub cut shares of CSG Systems International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Sidoti cut shares of CSG Systems International from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Finally, B. Riley set a $58.00 target price on shares of CSG Systems International and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $57.50.

About CSG Systems International

CSG Systems International, Inc provides business support solutions primarily to the communications industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers revenue management and digital monetization solutions, including Advanced Convergent Platform, a pre-integrated hybrid cloud-based platform; and Ascendon, Singleview, Total Service Mediation, and Wholesale Business Management Solution platforms.

