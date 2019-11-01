CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS) Issues Earnings Results

CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The technology company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.07, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $235.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $229.33 million. CSG Systems International had a return on equity of 25.57% and a net margin of 7.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. CSG Systems International updated its FY19 guidance to $3.28-3.41 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ CSGS traded down $1.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $56.45. The company had a trading volume of 369,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 191,459. CSG Systems International has a 12-month low of $30.40 and a 12-month high of $58.25. The stock has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of 21.63 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $51.80 and its 200 day moving average is $49.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. B. Riley set a $58.00 price objective on CSG Systems International and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. BidaskClub cut CSG Systems International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Sidoti cut CSG Systems International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut CSG Systems International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, ValuEngine cut CSG Systems International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. CSG Systems International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.50.

CSG Systems International, Inc provides business support solutions primarily to the communications industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers revenue management and digital monetization solutions, including Advanced Convergent Platform, a pre-integrated hybrid cloud-based platform; and Ascendon, Singleview, Total Service Mediation, and Wholesale Business Management Solution platforms.

