Cryolife (NYSE:CRY) Issues FY19 Earnings Guidance

Cryolife (NYSE:CRY) updated its FY19 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.28-0.32 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.30. The company issued revenue guidance of $276.5-278.5 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $281.33 million.

Several research firms have commented on CRY. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cryolife from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Cryolife in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They issued an outperform rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity set a $35.00 target price on shares of Cryolife and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Cryolife from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $31.53.

CRY stock traded up $0.88 on Friday, hitting $23.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 222,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 198,258. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.11. Cryolife has a 1 year low of $20.76 and a 1 year high of $33.00. The stock has a market cap of $853.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 41.91 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 5.03, a quick ratio of 3.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Cryolife (NYSE:CRY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $67.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.28 million. Cryolife had a net margin of 0.87% and a return on equity of 3.85%. Cryolife’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cryolife will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CryoLife, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, processes, and distributes medical devices and implantable human tissues for use in cardiac and vascular surgeries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Medical Devices and Preservation Services. It offers BioGlue, an agent for cross-linking proteins for cardiac, vascular, pulmonary, and general surgical applications; On-X mechanical heart valves for aortic and mitral indications; cardiac preservation services; PhotoFix, a bovine pericardial patch for use in cardiac and vascular repairing activities; and PerClot, an absorbable powdered hemostat for use in surgical procedures, including cardiac, vascular, orthopedic, neurological, gynecological, ENT, and trauma surgeries.

