Crowdholding (YUP) Reaches Market Cap of $48,154.00

Crowdholding (CURRENCY:YUP) traded up 9.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on November 1st. One Crowdholding token can now be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Crowdholding has traded down 3.5% against the dollar. Crowdholding has a total market capitalization of $48,154.00 and $86.00 worth of Crowdholding was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.93 or 0.00042755 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $537.95 or 0.05850130 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0362 or 0.00000393 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

MEXC Token (MEXC) traded down 28.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002838 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000075 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0946 or 0.00001029 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000223 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00015127 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.24 or 0.00046115 BTC.

About Crowdholding

Crowdholding is a token. Its genesis date was March 7th, 2018. Crowdholding’s total supply is 445,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 200,559,524 tokens. Crowdholding’s official Twitter account is @crowdholding and its Facebook page is accessible here . Crowdholding’s official website is www.crowdholding.com . The Reddit community for Crowdholding is /r/Crowdholding and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Crowdholding’s official message board is medium.com/@crowdholding

Crowdholding Token Trading

Crowdholding can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crowdholding directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Crowdholding should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Crowdholding using one of the exchanges listed above.

